Pernod Ricard S Asia & India MD, Thibault Cuny, steps down for health reasons

Thibault Cuny, MD & CEO, Pernod Ricard South Asia (including India) has stepped down from his role due to medical reasons. Cuny has been dealing with health concerns over the past couple of years and his decision to take a break from his professional duties is based on medical advice. He will continue to be employed at Pernod Ricard.

In the interim, Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia will hold charge of Pernod Ricard South Asia, including India.

Commenting on the announcement, Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia said “Thibault has been steering the company through one of its most significant transformation journeys over the last four years. Despite turbulent times during the pandemic, and challenges owing to his health condition, Pernod Ricard India has witnessed robust growth and steady progress in many critical areas. It disheartens us to see such a strong transformational leader stepping away from a role that he assumed with great passion and vigor. However, health and safety of our people is and always has been the group’s number one priority. We pray for Thibault’s speedy recovery and wish him strength as he continues his medical treatment.”



Thibault took over as the MD & CEO, Pernod Ricard South Asia in 2019 after serving Pernod Ricard Brazil in the capacity of President and CEO.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)