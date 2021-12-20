Pepperfry appoints Naveen Murali as Vice President and Head of Marketing

Murali was in the past associated with brands like Asian Paints and Oracle

Furniture and home products marketplace Pepperfry has announced the appointment of Naveen Murali as Vice President and Head of Marketing.

In his new role, Murali will lead Pepperfry’s marketing and brand strategies with an aim to drive brand awareness across lucrative untapped markets as well as capture share in the furniture and home décor industry, the company said.

“As a new age marketing evangelist, he will work towards charting out a strategy that helps to break the barriers that consumers have towards shopping online, especially for big-ticket items highlighting Pepperfry as the category leader that offers a wide variety of furniture and décor choices,” they said further.

Commenting on the appointment, Ambareesh Murty, Co-Founder & CEO, Pepperfry said, "Our mission is to spark a feeling called home across India and I am confident that Naveen’s addition to team Pepperfry will help expand and accelerate our marketing agenda towards cementing our leadership of India’s Home and Living market.”

Commenting on the new role, Naveen Murali said, "Pepperfry has transformed the way Indians shop for furniture and build their dream homes. Over the years, Pepperfry has secured a significant consumer mind share in the country. I am super excited to work towards enabling Pepperfry to further increase this share and building an unrivalled brand of the future."

Murali has an extensive experience of over 10 years in marketing, sales and building business competencies. Prior to joining Pepperfry, Naveen was associated with brands like Asian Paints and Oracle across business and marketing roles.

He is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode and holds a degree in Engineering from NIT, Warangal.

