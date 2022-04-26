Pallavi Singh joins Hero MotoCorp as Head - Digital & Customer Services

She was earlier Marketing Director at BMW India

Apr 26, 2022
Former Marketing Director of BMW India Pallavi Singh has joined Hero MotoCorp. Here, her designation will be Head - Digital & Customer Services.

In a LinkedIn post, Singh shared that she would be involved with building the next generation EV platform and technology ecosystem.

Singh quit BMW in April 2021, after which she functioned as Marketing, Brands & Strategy Advisor. In the past, she has worked with MG Motors and Harley Davidson as well.

