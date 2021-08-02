OPPO appoints TOI’s ex-technology editor Savio D’Souze as Product Communications Lead

D’Souza has made a move after more than a decade-long stint at the Times of India

Consumer electronics and mobile communications company OPPO has strengthened its communications team by onboarding Savio D’Souze as its Product Communications Lead.

Prior to this, D’Souza was technology editor at the Times of India for more than a decade. He was responsible for technology content across Times of India print properties and also worked in an advisory capacity for news reports on the business of technology, cyber crime, forensics and information technology.

A content specialist and technologist with 20+ years of experience in print and digital media, D’Souza has written for technology magazine CHIP, design publication Computer Arts Special, as well as gaming magazines CGW (India) and Skoar. He is also credited with introducing the first daily science and technology section to a newspaper, and subsequently served as the News Editor for the Mumbai Mirror.

