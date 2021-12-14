OMD India appoints Anisha Iyer as CEO

Omnicom Media Group India's media network OMD has named Anisha Iyer as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective start of January 2022.

As CEO, Iyer will be responsible for leading the organizational vision and steering strategic goals across the business with a focus on leading future-ready teams, enhancing client relationships and delivering best-in-class solutions across the board and will be reporting to Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group India.

With over 18 years of experience in the advertising business, with a niche in digital and technology, she joined OMD in 2019 as the Managing Director for Malaysia. Iyer has since been with Omnicom Media Group (OMG), moving on to OMG Thailand earlier this year as its Chief Product Officer - tasked with providing future-facing, industry-leading capabilities and technologies by instilling a culture of creativity, innovation, thought leadership and ground-breaking ideas. Building upon the culture of nurturing and elevating talent from within the group, Iyer’s appointment is yet another in the series of key leadership elevations in the APAC region that places internal promotions front and center rather than external recruitments – a testament to the company’s commitment to offer growth opportunities to its people.

“Anisha embodies OMD’s vision efficaciously. With her digital prowess and creative mindset, I am confident that she will lead the organization to greater heights and accelerate the momentum of growth," said Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group India. "With her understanding of our clients, industry and the market, she is undoubtedly the inimitable successor for the role. We look forward to welcoming her back to India and working with stakeholders to unlock greater potential and empowering our clients to make Better Decisions, Faster."

Speaking on her appointment, Iyer commented, "The Indian market has undergone significant changes since the pandemic and it is a challenging yet exciting time to join at the helm. It's a pivotal time for our industry and I am excited to navigate the tides in creative collaboration with stakeholders and driving OMD India to new avenues of growth and development."

A firm believer in agile thinking, Iyer is a passionate and people-oriented leader delivering consistent business growth, strategic planning and digital transformation. With an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades, her previous stints include working across Mindshare, Madhouse and Group M. She has lent her expertise over the years, delivering cutting-edge solutions and best-in-class strategy for a range of clients spanning FMCG, Pharma, Auto, Travel, Telecom, eCommerce, Food and Retail businesses.

