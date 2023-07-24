Ogilvy’s Creative Director Karthik Krishnan moves on

Karthik Krishnan has stepped down as Creative Director at Ogilvy.
He joined the agency in March 2020 from The Digital Street.
Krishnan has earlier worked with Isobar and Terribly Tiny Tales.
He has worked on campaigns for companies like Cadbury, Marico and HUL.
Neena Dasgupta is Media Representative with The Economist
Dasgupta has been at the helm of several organisations like Zirca Digital Solutions and Aidem Ventures
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Neena Dasgupta, the Founder & CEO of The Salt Inc, has taken up a new role as Media Representative with The Economist.
In a social media post, Dasgupta said "It's been a while since started my role at The Economist".
She was earlier with Aidem Ventures as a Consulting CEO.
Dasgupta was also at the helm of Zirca Digital Solutions from 2014 till June this year.
She has nearly 25 years of experience in the industry.
Her latest venture - Salt Inc - brings technology, art and science on the same platform.
ABP News appoints Sandeep Chaudhary as Anchor and Consulting Editor
He will report to Sant Prasad Rai, Senior Vice President, News & Production, ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Hindi news channel ABP News has announced the appointment of veteran journalist Sandeep Chaudhary as Anchor and Consulting Editor. Chaudhary brings with him over twenty-four years of experience in the field of journalism. He will report to Sant Prasad Rai, Senior Vice President, News & Production, ABP News.
Chaudhary is one of the few TV journalists who have led programs that have been on air for more than a decade. His last stint was with News24 where he was the prime anchor for programs ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’ and the ‘National News Center’.
Chaudhary was also a part of Star News hosting 7 pm show ‘Desh Videsh’ from 2003 to 2005. He also hosted ‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri’ and ‘Kaun Banega Pradhanmantri’ on Star News.
He started his journalistic journey 24 years ago, as a documentary filmmaker, after completing his Masters from Delhi School of Economics. He graduated in Economics from the prestigious Sri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University).
Speaking on Chaudhary’s appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said “We are thrilled to have Sandeep back with us. His wealth of experience and journalistic prowess perfectly align with our vision of delivering credible and insightful news to our viewers. We are confident that his presence will enhance our news programming and resonate with our audience. We extend a warm welcome to him and look forward to achieving greater milestones together.”
Bombay Shaving Company elevates Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online)
Prior to this, Varun Gupta was SVP - Head of Growth (Online) of Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae, VLPCPL
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 1:55 PM | 2 min read
Visage Lines Personal Care, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, has elevated its SVP - Head of Growth (Online), Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online).
"Varun has embedded a culture of performance and is a true people leader. His ability to combine deep knowledge of the consumer, online platforms and people development makes him a stellar addition to the company leadership. I'm thrilled to see his continued growth and wish him continued success at our company," said Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL.
“Varun's contribution to Bombay Shaving Company's growth over the last year has been inspiring. His calm, strategic and innovative approach to problem-solving and team building in a highly dynamic and evolving online space has been both reassuring to the leadership and morale-boosting for the entire organization. I wish him the very best for this new phase and the journey to further accelerate our growth initiatives across all three brands,” said Deepak Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL.
Gupta said, “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me. Our grand vision inspires me; and building towards it, inch by inch, shouldering as much responsibility as possible - gives me immense joy. With a focus on Hair Removal & Personal Hygiene, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are poised to change the Personal Care landscape forever. We have a robust, differentiated portfolio, deep consumer & customer relationships and a culture of data-driven decision-making - just the right ingredients for healthy and sustained growth.”
Aalap Desai exits Dentsu
As per sources, Desai will be launching his own venture
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 19, 2023 1:29 PM | 2 min read
Aalap Desai, CCO - Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, has moved on. His last day will be July 31, 2023.
Desai will be launching his own venture with a few industry partners, the source said.
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, said: “We live in an ever-changing world and Aalap is excited to start a new chapter. We wish him the best of luck in all his upcoming endeavours and look forward to celebrating his successes in the future.”
Talking about his new venture, Desai said, "Briefs are evolving and there is a need for talent to be able to evolve, understand and deliver the requirements. The work might be new, but the solution is still the same. Across the industry, we don't have the right people addressing the right briefs with the right amount of time. The ambition of this new setup will be to solve that and in turn, create magic. That is a gap that has existed for ages and has unfortunately just grown in the past couple of years. This setup will try and close that gap. One brief at a time.
Desai has been with the Dentsu group since 2018. Prior to that, he was with Disney+ Hotstar as a Creative Partner from 2016 to 2018.
Starting his career in 2008 with Publicis, he went on to work with various top agencies in India, including Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett and JWT.
MX Player’s Manish V Dhanwani joins ShemarooMe
Dhanwani will be leading the D2C business at ShemarooMe
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 10:59 AM | 1 min read
MX Player’s Manish V Dhanwani has moved on to ShemarooMe to lead the D2C business.
At MX Player, Dhanwani was Associate Director: SVOD Marketing.
He will be responsible for the growth of subscriptions and renewals.
Prior to this, Dhanwani has worked with brands like BookMyShow, SonyLIV, TimesofMoney in their digital growth profiles.
Premjeet Sodhi, Mansi Datta and Shekhar Banerjee get new roles at Wavemaker
Sodhi named Global Head of Measurement & Analytics, Datta will be now the Chief Strategy Officer, and Shekhar Banerjee to take on the additional responsibility of managing North & East
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 5:53 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker has announced a series of key strategic changes to its leadership team to continue its dominant position in the industry and boost growth.
Premjeet Sodhi, Chief Strategy Officer will be soon taking on the role of Global Head of Measurement & Analytics. In his new role, Premjeet will be part of Wavemaker’s Global Consultancy team which supports clients in adopting future-proofed marketing practices to advance transformative growth, protecting outcomes in the near-term, and creating disproportionate advantage in the long-term. Premjeet will report into Anna Hickey, Global Consultancy Lead and will be based out of New York. A media veteran with over 25 years of rich experience, Premjeet joined Wavemaker in 2020 as Chief Growth Officer before taking on the role of Chief Strategy Officer.
Taking on the baton from Premjeet Sodhi, Mansi Datta will transition into Chief Strategy Officer. Mansi, a proficient leader has been heading North & East region operations at Wavemaker since 2020. Mansi joined Wavemaker as General Manager in 2015. During her stint, Mansi has built great client partnerships, bolstered agency operations, and built an incredible team.
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head – West, will be taking on the additional responsibility of managing North & East for Wavemaker India. Shekhar joined Wavemaker in 2018 to lead operations for the West region and has built an incredibly strong business. He has built a world class team that has delivered an exceptional product to our clients. Under Shekhar’s leadership, Wavemaker West has grown from strength to strength, doing great work, winning awards, and consistently winning new business.
Speaking on these leadership changes, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “It makes me extremely happy and satisfied to see our leaders stepping into larger & diverse roles within the ecosystem. I firmly believe, Wavemaker provides a vast stimulating platform for our people to grow. With these changes, I am confident we will make a massive difference to our clients and people. I wish Premjeet, Mansi & Shekhar all the best in their new roles and I am confident we will continue to create more positive disruptions in the industry”.
In their new roles, Mansi and Shekhar will report into Ajay.
Shantanu Deshpande named Managing Director-Michelin India
Deshpande has been with Michelin for 23 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 3:36 PM | 1 min read
Michelin has announced the appointment of Shantanu Deshpande as Managing Director for Michelin in India. Shantanu will be based out of Pune, India.
Across his 23-year tenure with Michelin, he has held various leadership roles in Sales and Marketing, both in India and in other geographies such as North America, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
Shantanu joined Michelin India in 1999 as an Area Sales Manager. He was appointed India Marketing Director in 2007 and in this role, he was instrumental in establishing the company’s presence in the country.
From 2012 to 2015, Shantanu served as Vice President-Marketing with a Michelin subsidiary in North America. He was Director-Marketing B2B business for Africa, India & Middle East Region from 2015 to 2020. Since 2020, Shantanu served as Global Marketing Director for Michelin Group’s Urban Business Line based out of Bangkok.
