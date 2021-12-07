Nium elevates Chief Operating Officer Pratik Gandhi as Co-Founder

Nium, a global payments player, today elevated its Chief Operating Officer, Pratik Gandhi, to Co-Founder. Gandhi joined Nium as Chief Business Officer in May 2016 as the company began building its global business operations. In his role as Chief Business Officer, Gandhi led Nium’s consumer business before being promoted to his current position as Chief Operating Officer. Now as a Co-Founder, he joins Nium’s CEO, Prajit Nanu, and Chief Business Officer, Michael Bermingham, as part of the company’s co-founding team.

“Pratik has been our trusted partner in running Nium for the past six years, and Mike and I are thrilled to welcome him as a Co-Founder in recognition for his passion, commitment and outstanding operational expertise,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Nium, Prajit Nanu. “Pratik has helped build Nium into the global brand it is today. He has earned the respect of his colleagues around the world, who join us today in congratulating him for his extraordinary contributions and unparalleled dedication to the company.”

As Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder at Nium, Gandhi will continue to lead the global finance, operations, and customer service teams. He remains responsible for driving focus on Nium’s financial activities and helping the company deliver exceptional experiences through its customer service centers and representatives.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)