Radio City launches ‘Radio City Par Scam’ initiative featuring actor Pratik Gandhi

Radio City recently launched their latest campaign ‘Radio City Par Scam’ with Pratik Gandhi to urge people to get themselves vaccinated on priority. Pratik Gandhi who recently essayed the character of Harshad Shantilal Mehta in the prominent web series Scam 1992 tweaked the original dialogue from, ‘risk hai to ishq hai’ to ‘Vaccine hai to ishq hai, nahi to risk hai’ to inspire people to not lose hope and keep their perseverance on, in order to secure a booking for the vaccination slot.

Radio City in Delhi is promoting the campaign Radio City Par Scam featuring actor Pratik Gandhi and broadcasting the campaign thought of ‘Vaccine hai to ishq hai, nahi to risk hai’ across all its shows from Monday to Saturday urging people to get vaccinated. On social media, Radio City is amplifying the message through social media posts and stories on its Facebook, Twitter & Instagram handles.

Sharing his thoughts, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “Radio City has always strived to spread pertinent social messages by ways of insightful campaigns to start conversations around pressing social concerns and augment actions. With the pandemic and subsequent lockdown affecting the health and morale of people, we aim to lift spirits and bring a positive difference by means of this campaign and engagement with Pratik Gandhi, who has become a household name with his recent web series. Vaccination serves as an effective solution to mitigate the widespread of the virus and return to normalcy. We hope with our campaign, we influence people’s opinions and actions towards the vaccination inoculation drive.

Actor Pratik Gandhi, added, “The people are a driving force and key constituent of the nation’s growth. Through Radio City Par Scam campaign, we are committed towards participating in combating the deadly Covid-19 crisis that has disrupted day to day activities and impacted livelihoods. I felt privileged to associate with Radio City for such a noble cause of spreading awareness about the vaccination drive, which is our only hope towards bringing down the rising number of positive cases in the country. With the love and support I have received from my fans all along, I feel responsible to urge each of them to not lose hope and keep their efforts in getting themselves vaccinated on.”

Radio City has always believed in expanding its role and responsibility as a harbinger of positive change in the society by providing carefully curated refreshing and innovative content that strikes a responsive chord with millions of people. The pandemic and subsequent lockdown has spread panic and anguish among citizens. With the slow dwindling of positive cases and set in motion vaccination drive, Radio City aims to educate, interest, and urge people to book their slots and get themselves vaccinated to mitigate the widespread of the deadly virus.







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)