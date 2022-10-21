Nitish Mittersain to take over as Nazara CEO & Joint MD

Nazara Technologies Founder Nitish Mittersain will be taking over as CEO as Manish Agarwal has stepped down from the post to pursue an entrepreneurial journey.

Sudhir Kamath has been appointed as its new Chief Operating Officer. He was most recently the CEO and Founder of Sparskills Technologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Mittersain said “We are delighted that Sudhir has joined us at Nazara as our COO. Sudhir is an established business leader who has built highperformance teams across ventures and brings a wide network of relationships in the gaming world. With his deep operating expertise and entrepreneurial mindset, we are confident that he will contribute immensely in propelling Nazara to new heights. I welcome him to the Nazara family.”

Manish Agarwal resigned as CEO effective December 1st, 2022. He will continue to be associated with the company as a Nazara nominee on the boards of material subsidiaries of Nazara.

Commenting on the same, Mittersain said, “Manish and I have worked closely together over the last 7 years to build a strong foundation on which Nazara will continue to grow rapidly in the years to come. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Nazara Board of Directors recommended the re-instatement of Nazara Founder Nitish Mittersain as CEO citing his leadership and close involvement with Nazara since its inception in 2000. He will be designated as CEO & Joint MD of the company, effective December 1st, 2022.

