Nikhil Madhok set to join Amazon Prime Video as Head of Hindi Original Content

Nikhil Madhok, former EVP & Head of Original Content of Disney+ Hotstar, is set to join Amazon Prime Video as Head of Hindi original content. Sources close to the development said Madhok will take up the new position early next week.

As it gears up for the next phase of growth, Amazon Prime Video plans to utilise Madhok's rich experience across TV and digital ecosystems to ramp up its original content offering.

Madhok spearheaded Disney+ Hotstar's original content engine for over four years. He led the conception and launch of Disney+ Hotstar's foray into original content titled Hotstar Specials.



He was responsible for the entire slate of Specials from content strategy, ideation, curation, script development, production, and launch. Under his leadership, Disney+ Hotstar has created original shows like Special Ops, Aarya, Criminal Justice, Human, Grahan, and Ghar Waapsi.



Hotstar Specials have dominated the list of most watched series in India, as per Ormax 2021 report, as well as received global recognition in the form of the Emmy nomination for Aarya.



Madhok was an old hand at Star India, having spent over five years in his first stint at the broadcasting powerhouse. In his first stint at Star, Madhok wore many hats including that of VP - Network Marketing, Head of Programming Strategy, Marketing & On-Air Promotion for Star Plus, and Business Head of Star Bharat.



Between his first and second stints at Star, he joined Discovery for a brief period as the Head of Products Asia Pacific where he was responsible for Discovery's suite of Linear TV and Digital products across APAC.



He began his career at Unilever where he was Global Marketing Manager between 2005-2008. From Unilever, he moved to Turner (now WarnerMedia) as Senior Director of Marketing.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)