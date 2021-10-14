Nielsen names Robert Gilby as President for APAC

Robert (Rob) Gilby is joining the international leadership team at Nielsen as President of Asia Pacific (APAC). Tasked with driving new business opportunities and relationships and developing new media opportunities in the APAC region, Rob starts on 18 October 2021. He has a proven passion for the media industry, supporting latest market innovations, and has a deep appreciation of audience behaviour trends.

Rob is a global leader who has lived and led in APAC for over 25 years. He is based in Singapore where he has had an extraordinary career, previously holding senior positions at The Walt Disney Company, Turner, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and advisory and board roles with the Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information, and its agencies.

While best known as a TV audience measurement company, Nielsen has evolved to help marketers better understand the size and composition of their audience. Nielsen’s independent insights and analytics help brands and content creators identify the most profitable opportunities.

“Rob’s appointment is a signal to the APAC media industry that we are committed to and investing heavily into the region. His experience will provide invaluable expertise to help support our growing client base to understand cross-media audience behaviours (through our global Nielsen ONE measurement vision), provide marketers with full-funnel search, interest and sales metrics and enable audience content discovery,” said Sean Cohan, Nielsen Chief Growth Officer and President, International.

Rob Gilby, the new Nielsen President APAC, said, “APAC has entered a new growth era. Cross-media marketing is the future as audience viewing behaviours evolve across mobile, streaming, social, and TV platforms. There are unprecedented opportunities for brands, marketers and advertisers and I look forward to amplifying their audience engagements as we navigate the fragmenting media ecosystem together.

“This is such a transformational time at Nielsen. It has evolved its business offering to uniquely help marketers drive growth with accurate and real time data and analytics, with the confidence that every dollar is spent efficiently and effectively. I’m really looking forward to helping our clients answer questions beyond reach, to navigate audience behaviours and the channels, platforms and tactics that drive the best results,“ concluded Rob.

