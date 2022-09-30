Nielsen appoints Deepak Mann as Director, Marketing Effectiveness, India

Nielsen has announced the appointment of Deepak Mann as Director, Marketing Effectiveness, Nielsen India.

Based in Mumbai, Mann will report to Abhinav Maheshwari, Vice President, Marketing Effectiveness, APAC. In his new capacity, Mann will be responsible for expanding and strengthening Nielsen’s leadership in the Marketing Effectiveness domain in India.

Mann joins Nielsen with more than 18 years of rich experience in Business Insights and Analytics. Previously, he was the Insights Head at Amway, where he managed global, regional as well as market specific roles across geographies. At Amway, Mann has held various leadership roles, including six years as Regional Consumer and Media Insights Head for Europe, India and Africa. He was also the CMI Global Lead Nutrition, based out of US, for two years. Prior to Amway, Mann was associated with Research International, the Research subsidiary of the WPP group.

Mann helps create and deliver high impact solutions with a focus on customer centricity while navigating a constantly evolving data-driven media landscape.

Commenting on Mann’s appointment, Abhinav Maheshwari, Vice President, Marketing Effectiveness, APAC, said, “Deepak brings with him a strong track record and core expertise in Marketing Effectiveness and Consumer Insights Management. We will look at leveraging his capabilities and business acumen in driving stronger customer engagement alongside fortifying Nielsen’s presence in the Marketing Effectiveness domain across verticals.”

“With Nielsen being on the verge of transitioning to a digitally advanced future, my efforts as the lead of its Marketing Effectiveness program will be centered around contributing to its transformation and growth strategies. I will be working closely with Nielsen’s talented team and leadership to help clients and customers achieve new standards,” said Deepak Mann, Director, Marketing Effectiveness, Nielsen India.

