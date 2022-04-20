Network18’s Pawan Sharma to join Josh Talks as Business Head

Network18’s National Head Revenue (Focus-Hindi and Regional News), Pawan Sharma is joining Josh Talks- a regional content and upskilling platform, exchange4media has learnt. Sharma will be joining the platform as Business Head. At Josh Talks, he will head revenue and branded content for the company.

Sharma was associated with Network18 for over one year. He had joined the network in November 2020 and quit in December 2021. Prior to joining Network18, Sharma was the National head of revenue (branded content and Bindass).

Prior to joining News18 Network, Sharma was the National Sales Head, Display & Branded Content for Bindass. In his previous stint, he worked with The Walt Disney Company for over 11 years. He joined the company in 2009 as a head-priority team (North, East, and South)- UTV Movies & Action and was later promoted as Regional Sales Head for UTV Action and World Movies in 2013.

In the past, Sharma was responsible for ad sales revenue for the Bindass channel nationally. He was also driving branded content business for Disney and generating sales revenue through sponsorship associations on large IPs. He was also associated for Reliance Big Entertainment.

