Network18 ropes in Palki Sharma as Managing Editor of new project

Sharma will help launch and lead a new multi-platform video project for the group

Network18 has appointed senior broadcast journalist and editor Palki Sharma in Managing Editor rank.

Sharma will launch a new multi-platform video project for the group. This will be her second innings at Network18, where she has earlier worked in different capacities.

Commenting on her appointment, Sharma said, “I am excited to join hands with Network18, India’s largest news network, to launch a futuristic project with a global footprint, that will transform the news experience and make India proud. It will be a content innovation lab that challenges traditional news formats and experiments with the latest technology and interactive tools to make news stories intelligent, interesting, and accessible for the global audience.”

The video project to be built and lead by Sharma will straddle all formats of news reporting and presentation. The news product will aim to capture a new generation of audiences for the group.

“Palki is a distinctive journalist and editor, thanks to her persona, voice, and audience connect,” said Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 group. “The news product she will lead will cater to audiences across platforms. It will help the network expand its footprints, along with imagining new formats of showcasing news content,” she added.

Sharma, who joins Network18 from WION News channel, has over 21 years of experience across several media, including the ITV Network, Network18, Doordarshan News and The Hindustan Times.

She was the host of Gravitas, a popular prime-time English news programme, as well as the highly regarded digital programme Gravitas Plus on WION. Additionally, she conceptualised and oversaw the WION Global Summit, a channel event held annually in Dubai.

In her career spanning over two decades, Palki has interviewed several national and international heads of state. She has also covered important stories and events on the ground, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Quad Summits in Tokyo and Washington DC, and many others.

