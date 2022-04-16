N Chandrasekaran named chairman of Tata Digital

The company recently announced the launch of its much-hyped super app Tata Neu

N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, has formally taken charge as chairman of Tata Digital, according to media reports. The company recently announced the launch of its much-hyped super app Tata Neu.



Tata Digital is said to be the brainchild of Chandrasekaran and has been closely involved with its development ever since he took charge as Tata Sons chairman.



Tata Neu, which has been launched during the Indian Premier League, includes BigBasket, 1mg, Croma, AirAsia, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata Cliq, Tata Play, and Westside.

