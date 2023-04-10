MX Player's Nikhil Gandhi joins as Executive Director of Arise IIP

Aman Kumar Singh, who was Adani Group's corporate brand custodian and head of corporate affairs, has resigned from the NDTV board, as per media reports.

NDTV has said in a stock exchange filing that Singh has resigned due to pre-occupations with other engagements.

As per reports, he is the second nominee of the Adani Group who has resigned from the NDTV board.

Last week U.K. Sinha and Dipali Goenka were appointed as Independent Directors of NDTV for a period of two years.