Mustufa Arsiwalla elevated as CMO at Britannia Bel Foods

Britannia Bel Foods has elevated Mustufa Arsiwalla as the Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Arsiwalla will continue to strengthen the positioning and visibility of the iconic brand-Britannia, catering to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

Arsiwalla made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Bel Foods Private Limited. I am excited to take on this role as we deepen our presence and make delicious and nutritious cheese accessible to families in India”, his LinkedIn post stated.

Prior to this, he was the Head of Marketing (Marketing Group Manager) of Bel Groupe. With over 17 years of experience, Arsiwalla is a seasoned consumer marketer and brand strategist and worked on diverse categories like foods, personal care and OTC.

Previously, he has also worked with Ferrero, Cavinkare, Parle Agro, ITC. He handled Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Joy portfolios across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

