Mullen Lintas CCO Azazul Haque moves on, says ‘bored’ of traditional ad agencies

Not that I would quit writing or being a part of ad films but I want to know what I don't, says Haque who is tight-lipped about his next move

exchange4media has learnt that after a two-and-a-half-year-long stint as the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Mullen Lintas, a role he shared with Garima Khandelwal, Azazul Haque has decided to move on. He is tight-lipped about his next move.

Confirming the news to exchange4media, Haque says, “I want to take a break from traditional advertising firms as work is getting more and more boring and mundane. Even the quality of ad films has reached its abysmal lows. Most traditional advertising agencies are incapable of thinking beyond a TVC while the world is moving towards many more platforms. After creating more than a thousand TVCs in my career, I thought I must learn more. There are possibilities in communication beyond an ad film, be it content, technology, interactive, digital or social. There are many tools to talk to an audience which weren't available before. I wish to explore many more ways to connect with the audience.”

“It’s not that I would quit writing or being a part of ad films but I want to know what I don't. Also, I think the future doesn't belong to traditional advertising agencies. If they won't adapt to newer ways to connect with an audience, they will soon become extinct.”

Talking about where he is headed next, Haque says, “About my next move, I am considering a few options. But none are traditional advertising agencies.”

Azazul Haque started his career with Lintas Group in 2001. In his career spanning over two decades, he has worked with Bates, Publicis, Lowe, Mudra, McCann, Contract and Ogilvy.

His best work includes campaigns like ‘Khushiyon ki home delivery’ and ‘Yeh hai rishto ka time’ for Dominos, Madhya Pradesh Tourism campaigns, which won accolades at Cannes, One Show, Spikes, D&AD, Titan Raga #FlauntYourFlaw, Rajasthan Tourism 'Jaane Kya Dikh Jaaye', Satyamev Jayate campaign with Aamir Khan, Amazon- Chonkpur Cheetahs, Milton, Tata Tea Premium Desh ki Chai, India's biggest hyper local campaign etc.

In 2016, he was elevated to Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South and was the youngest CCO in India then. His MP Tourism’s ‘Toy’ campaign won a D&AD Graphite pencil and MP Tourism’s ‘The world most honest tourism film’ won a Silver and a Bronze Cannes Lion in 2017-2018. The same year Amazon IPL campaign ‘Chonkpur Cheetahs’ won a Gold at Effies.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)