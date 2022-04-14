mSix&Partners elevates Subhamay Mukhopadhyay as Managing Partner, India

mSix&Partners, GroupM’s youngest outcome-based agency, today announces the elevation of Subhamay Mukhopadhyay as Managing Partner, India. Mukhopadhyay will be taking the baton from Saket Sinha who will take on the role of Chief Growth Officer, mSix&Partners APAC and will be based out of Singapore office.

Subhamay will be responsible to accelerate the business growth of mSix&Partners in India and the clients through its integrated marketing solutions. Media and commerce, measurement and technology are among the areas he will expand mSix&Partner's capabilities.

Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “Currently serving as the Head of Mindshare West, he has built an exemplary cross-functional team and worked on numerous clients in multiple sectors. Among Subho's many achievements is his expertise in integrated media strategy and excellent client relationships. He’s delivered multiple award-winning campaigns in India as well as across the globe. Subho has played a significant role in growing the agency in India and I am confident that his vision will build on mSix&Partners legacy in the country. It's inspiring to see Subho become a leader among the ranks to create a future-fit agency. I am confident he will push the agency to new heights with his expertise and leadership."

He added, “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Saket Sinha, under whose leadership, mSix&Partners has become the fastest-growing agency building a rich roster of clients and challenger brands.”

Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, Managing Partner, mSix&Partners India said, “There couldn’t be any better time to take charge of mSix&Partners. ‘Agility’ and ‘Entrepreneurial’ spirit of this youngest agency of GroupM provides the best opportunity to partner with the existing and new-age businesses. Top priorities for us will be to deliver ‘client delight’ by strengthening & building a sustainable relationship, attracting ‘quality talents’ to drive business & brand solutions and curate ‘be-spoke products & solutions with a clear focus on Data, Tech and Content. I’m excited to embark on this journey and scale-up mSix&Partners in India to the next level.”

Having spent more than two decades in the media, Subhamay is a seasoned media professional. He joined the ‘Purple Family’ 16 years ago as a Media Manager and worked on some renowned brands across categories in key markets like Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. GSK, Castrol, Star Network, Nike, Lenovo, IBM, Madura Garments, Kellogg’s, ICICI Group, Idea, UltraTech, JSW Group, Lifestyle, UB, USL (currently Diageo), LVMH, Pharmeasy, Upstox are few key clients he worked closely in their growth journey and delivered more than 150 outstanding award-winning works along with his team.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)