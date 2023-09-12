Moneycontrol’s Ravi Krishnan joins Mint
Mint’s current Editor Sruthijit KK will join The Economic Times
The Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, Ravi Krishnan, has joined Mint as the Editor on September 12.
Krishnan has been associated with Moneycontrol for more than five years and oversaw the opinion section actively. He was also a part of the startup team that launched Pro.
He was associated with Mint earlier too for more than 11 years handling various responsibilities including newsroom coverage from Mumbai.
In the past, Krishnan has also worked with Financial Express and The Economic Times.
Mint’s current Editor, Sruthijit KK will be moving out of the organisation after a stint of nearly three years. He will join The Economic Times.
Krishnan did not respond to our confirmation query at the time of filing this story.
Bandhan Bank's CCO Sudheer Reddy Govula resigns
The bank has appointed Amitava Goswami, who currently oversees branch banking and customer service operations at the bank, as the new Chief Compliance Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 6:12 PM | 1 min read
Bandhan Bank, a private sector lender, has announced that its Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Sudheer Reddy Govula, has resigned from his position.
The bank made this disclosure through an exchange filing, stating, "Sudheer Reddy Govula, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of the bank, has decided to explore professional opportunities outside the bank." In his resignation letter, Govula expressed, "I have decided to resign from the services from the Bank, as Chief Compliance Officer, to pursue another opportunity."
In response to this development, the bank has appointed Amitava Goswami, who currently oversees branch banking and customer service operations at the bank, as the new Chief Compliance Officer.
The bank also noted, "Further, the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held on 9 September 2023, has approved the appointment of Amitava Goswami to act as the CCO."
This move follows the resignation of the bank's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sunil Samdani, in July 2023, who stepped down from his position to pursue a different opportunity.
Buddy Loan’s VP Jitesh Shah quits
He is said to have expressed interest in turning entrepreneur
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 4:23 PM | 1 min read
Jitesh Shah, Vice President at Buddy Loan, has decided to move on. The news has been shared with e4m by the company.
Shah has been part of Buddy Loan since April 2021. His next move is yet to be known clearly. However, he has expressed his interest in joining the “Shri Narendra Modi” Startup India movement as an entrepreneur.
Prior to Buddy Loan, Shah was associated with Future Group for more than eight years, heading banking partnerships and media business for Future Group retail stores in India.
Yuvrraj Agarwaal named Chief Strategy Officer at Laqshya Media Group
He joined the group in August last year as National Head (New Initiatives)
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read
Yuvrraj Agarwaal will start a new role at OOH agency Laqshya Media Group as its Chief Strategy Officer. Agarwaal announced the news on his LinkedIn profile: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Laqshya Media Group!"
Agarwaal is an industry veteran with over 24 years of experience in the media and marketing sector. As per his LinkedIn profile, his core areas of expertise include strategic planning, profit centre operations, business development, marketing communications, etc.
He joined the group in August last year as National Head (New Initiatives). He was appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer in January this year.
Previously, he worked with Adreek Media as its MD & CEO. He co-founded Yathis Holistic Healing in 2016.
Ramgopal Iyer joins Mediasmart as Director - Partnerships and Strategy, India & SEA
Prior to this, Iyer was with MX Player as Lead - Revenue Planning & Strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 1:36 PM | 1 min read
Ramgopal Iyer has been appointed Director - Partnerships and Strategy, India & SEA. He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director - Partnerships and Strategy (India and SEA) at Mediasmart (Affle)”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Iyer was with MX Player as Lead - Revenue Planning & Strategy. He worked with the programmatic advertising platform for over 2 years.
Previously, Iyer worked with ZEE5 as Lead - Revenue Analytics, with Reliance Broadcast Network as National Head- Account Planning & Revenue Maximization and with GVK, Mumbai International Airport as Manager.
Iyer is a seasoned performance-driven professional with over 13 years of work experience in planning, strategy, content monetization, analysis & reporting, revenue maximization, tendering, projections and budgeting.
Industry grapevine: Is Dheeraj Sinha joining FCB India?
Sources told e4m that Sinha will be taking charge of daily operations
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 11, 2023 1:34 PM | 2 min read
Is Dheeraj Sinha Joining FCB Group India? The ad industry is abuzz with rumours of the former Leo Burnett top exec joining the agency and taking charge of the daily operations of the group.
Last week, it was announced that Dheeraj Sinha will be stepping down from his roles of Co-Chief Executive, at Leo Burnett South Asia, and Chairman, BBH India. After a successful seven years with the Groupe, Sinha is said to be exploring other opportunities.
e4m reached out to industry sources and they told us that Sinha might be joining FCB Group. While we reached out to Sinha, he is yet to share his response. Our emails to FCB Group India have also received a similar response.
Sinha will be with Leo Burnett Groupe till the end of October and in the coming months, will continue working closely with Rajdeepak Das who leads Leo Burnett India as Co-CEO, in addition to holding the position of Chair, of the Publicis Groupe South Asia Creative Council.
Sinha joined the Groupe as Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett India, and has held multiple high-profile roles. Under his leadership, Leo Burnett India has grown tremendously with some of the best and most reputed clients entrusting the agency with their businesses.
As Chairman of BBH, Sinha has played a pivotal role in strengthening BBH with the appointments of new leadership like Himanshu Saxena and Parixit Bhattacharya; a growing roster of top clients, and fostering a culture of unmatched creative pedigree.
WPP appoints Andrew Scott to the board as Executive Director
'This appointment recognises the key role that Andrew plays in the company,' said WPP CEO Mark Read
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
WPP (LSE/NYSE:WPP) announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Scott, has been appointed as an Executive Director to the Board of WPP, with immediate effect.
Andrew joined WPP in 1999 as Director of Corporate Development. He held a number of other senior roles including Chief Operating Officer for Europe before being appointed global Chief Operating Officer in 2018.
Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, said: “Andrew brings to the Board a deep understanding of our business from his 24 years with WPP and the significant contribution he has made to our success during that time.”
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said: “This appointment recognises the key role that Andrew plays in the company and the importance of continuously improving our operational effectiveness.”
Arjun Paramhans is India Director, Strategy & Influencer Management for AnyTag
Paramhans joins from Verse Innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 10:27 AM | 2 min read
AnyMind Group, a Tokyo-based technology company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, creator monetisation and e-commerce solutions has announced the appointment of Arjun Paramhans as India Director, Strategy & Influencer Management for AnyTag, the influencer marketing platform.
Arjun brings with him over 13 years of rich experience as a seasoned marketer, having worked across startups, digital agencies and broadcast media giants such as Dentsu Webchutney, BIG FM and Viacom18. He has led award-winning social media initiatives, creative communication, partnerships and influencer marketing campaigns for esteemed brands like Red Bull, Samsung, Royal Enfield, Airtel and more.
In his previous role at Verse Innovation, Arjun played a pivotal role in driving the digital revenue, product monetization and creative solutions.
Rubeena Singh, Country Manager - India & MENA of AnyMind Group said, "We are thrilled to welcome Arjun to the AnyMind team. His impressive credentials and expertise in creator growth and brand solutions aligns with our goal of bringing only the best talent towards achieving leadership in influencer marketing in India, like we have successfully done across other markets."
Expressing his excitement about joining AnyMind Group, Arjun said, "It’s amazing to be part of a technology-led organization like AnyMind Group, which has a stellar reputation for being leaders in the influencer marketing space across Southeast Asia and East Asia. I’m excited to be at the forefront of AnyTag’s India growth story as we look to achieve dominance in this market as well."
AnyMind Group acquired POKKT, a leading mobile advertising platform in 2020 and entered the Indian market. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its offerings in the Indian market, including its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag.
