Moneycontrol’s Ravi Krishnan joins Mint

The Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, Ravi Krishnan, has joined Mint as the Editor on September 12.

Krishnan has been associated with Moneycontrol for more than five years and oversaw the opinion section actively. He was also a part of the startup team that launched Pro.

He was associated with Mint earlier too for more than 11 years handling various responsibilities including newsroom coverage from Mumbai.

In the past, Krishnan has also worked with Financial Express and The Economic Times.

Mint’s current Editor, Sruthijit KK will be moving out of the organisation after a stint of nearly three years. He will join The Economic Times.

Krishnan did not respond to our confirmation query at the time of filing this story.

