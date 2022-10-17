He will be replacing Hemant Rupani who was recently appointed as President for the company's South East Asia (SEA) Business Unit

Mondelez’s Anil Viswanathan who is currently serving as VP of Marketing in the company, has been elevated to MD, Vietnam, South East Asia, Mondelez International, sources have confirmed.

He will be replacing Hemant Rupani who was recently appointed as President for its Southeast Asia (SEA) Business Unit. Viswanathan is currently in Vietnam setting up for his new role.

Sources also told us that the company is currently looking out for someone to fill in his position, and no name has been finalised yet.

Viswanathan started his career as an associate vice president – strategy and new business at Cadbury India in 2008. In 2011, he joined Cadbury Kraft India as VP Marketing – Chocolates and was leading the marketing division of Chocolate for India for two years. In 2014, Viswanathan was named Mondelēz International’s senior platform manager, Global Chocolates and was based in Zurich. In 2017, he was promoted to associate director, marketing, AMEA and relocated to Mumbai to be a part of the regional chocolate leadership team. Eventually, Viswanathan was promoted to senior director marketing in 2020 and was responsible for the India Chocolate business.

