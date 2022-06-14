Mirum hires Sooraj Keswani to head Brand Management & Strategy

Keswani will be responsible for partnering with clients and helping them achieve their business growth objectives

Mirum, a Wunderman Thompson agency and part of WPP Group, has brought onboard industry veteran Sooraj Keswani as the Director of Brand Management & Strategy. He comes with three decades of experience and has worked with the likes of Indian Express, Madison, Concept Communications and Hansa Cequity.

“Keswani is a key hire and will be part of the leadership team at Mirum. He will play an active role in managing brand planning and client servicing divisions. In this role, he will be responsible for partnering with clients and helping them achieve their business growth objectives,” the agency said.

Keswani will be based out of the Mumbai office and will report to the Joint CEO Hareesh Tibrewala.

Welcoming Keswani onboard, Hareesh said, “Sooraj brings with him a mix of business, brand and digital experience to the table. His primary responsibility will be to ensure client success, across the gamut of digital solutions and services that Mirum provides to its clients. He will also be responsible for mentoring and managing the brand planning and account management teams.”

On his appointment, Keswani said, “Mirum has always been ahead of the curve when it came to digital. The agency has big ambitions and is growing its bouquet of services. I am thrilled to be here and looking forward to an exciting future”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)