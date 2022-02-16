Mindshare China MD Vinish Mathews moves on

Mathews was with Mindshare China for 11 years and was handling clients like Nestle Group, PepsiCo, Essilor and New Zealand Tourism

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 16, 2022 11:58 AM
Vinil Mathews

Vinish Mathews has stepped down as Managing Director at Mindshare China after a 11-year stint. He made the announcement through a social media post.

Mathews was responsible for handling brands like Nestle Group, PepsiCo, Essilor and New Zealand Tourism.

Prior to Mindshare, Mathews was with organisations like Unilever, Rediffusion Y&R and The New Indian Express.

