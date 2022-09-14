Mindshare appoints Sam Thomas as Head – Performance & Product

Mindshare India has announced the appointment of Sam Thomas, Head – Performance & Product, India.

While Rehan Ali will be Partner – Performance (North and East), Atishay Agrawal has been named Senior Director – Performance (South), and Pratishtha Dehariya Partner – Performance (West).

Rehan Ali, Atishay Agrawal, and Pratishtha Dehariya will join Sam's team as key appointments.

Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “As we observe massive acceleration of digital adoption by consumers, it is imperative for us to deliver full funnel integrated products for our clients. Strengthening our performance capability further is a step in right direction. The expertise Sam and his team bring to Mindshare will allow us to continue supporting clients with their digital capabilities and performance excellence. I am certain that this team will play a pivotal role in the brand transformation journey for our clients and will drive Mindshare’s ‘Good Growth’ proposition for them.’’

Gopa Menon, Digital Head – Mindshare South Asia said, “Performance marketing is becoming increasingly important to marketers and Sam and his team brings in-depth knowledge of how brands can revamp their digital and performance strategies. We look forward to continuing enriching digital experiences for our clients.”

Sam Thomas, Head – Performance & Product, Mindshare India said, “I'm excited to join an agency like Mindshare, which has been at the forefront of performance marketing to help companies reach their business targets. Performance marketing is the backbone of brands' transformation as digital adoption takes over. I am looking forward to contributing to Mindshare’s ‘good growth’ journey by bridging the gap between seamless digital activation and implementation for its clients.”

Rehan, Pratishtha, and Atishay will be based out of Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore respectively and will report to Sam while Sam will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Gopa Menon, Digital Head - Mindshare South Asia.

