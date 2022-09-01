Meta India Head of Marketing Partners Amit Ojha exits

Amit Ojha has exited Meta India after a four-year stint. In his most recent role, Ojha was Head of Marketing Partners. He joined the company in July 2018 as Head of Agency Business.

"It's time for me to say goodbye to Meta/Facebook after 4 plus lovely years with them. I am grateful to all the people who contributed in this journey and helped me become a better version of myself. I will be taking a short break and then resume my journey," he said in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to Meta India, he was with Nestlé India as Head of Media and Digital. He also served as Senior Vice President at Publicis Groupe. Before Publicis, he was Head of Media & CRM at Yatra Online.

He was Head Of Marketing at ibibo Group between April 2010 and January 2012. Ojha was DGM - Brand & Media at Bharti Airtel for over five years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)