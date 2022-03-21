Meesho appoints Harsh Chaudhary to lead monetisation

Chaudhary has held leadership positions with brands such as Disney+ Hotstar, Myntra and McKinsey & Company

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 21, 2022 2:29 PM
Meesho

Meesho has announced the appointment of Harsh Chaudhary as CXO for Monetisation. In this role, Chaudhary will lead the team that bolsters revenue generation from Meesho’s various business units.

He has held leadership positions with brands such as Disney+ Hotstar, Myntra and McKinsey & Company. In his previous role, he was leading teams across category, growth partnerships, strategy and analytics and helped build the video subscription monetisation at Disney+ Hotstar. As a seasoned business leader, he will be responsible for designing and executing the blueprint for monetising Meesho’s business model.

Commenting on the appointment, Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said, “We are excited to welcome Harsh Chaudhary, who comes with a demonstrated history of spearheading and scaling business growth. His expertise on strategic partnerships and analytics will help take Meesho to greater heights. As we further our mission to digitize MSMEs and bring the next billion users online, monetisation will be an integral part of Meesho’s growth story.”

On his new role, Harsh Chaudhary, CXO, Monetisation, Meesho said, “Meesho has made significant strides in shaping and transforming India's e-commerce landscape. The company’s positive growth trajectory strengthens the promise it has in store for India’s unorganized retail sector. I am thrilled to join the company in its continued efforts towards building for Bharat. I look forward to building and enhancing the company’s monetisation roadmap.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Monetisation Meesho Harsh Chaudhary advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
gurjot

Gurjot Shah Singh appointed Executive Vice President, Media at Isobar India
1 hour ago

N Dilip Venkatraman

Tech Mahindra appoints N Dilip Venkatraman as Global Head, Media & Entertainment
3 hours ago

Majid Yazdani

Majid Yazdani named VP, Byju's Lab
3 hours ago