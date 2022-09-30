McDonald’s India elevates Rajeev Ranjan to MD, North and East

In his new role, Ranjan will be responsible for driving growth in the region and leading day-to-day operations of all functions of the company

McDonald’s India- North & East has elevated Rajeev Ranjan as the Managing Director. He will continue to report to Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East.

As managing director, Rajeev assumes the overall responsibility of driving growth in North and East region and leading day-to-day operations of all functions of the company with immediate effect. Rajeev joined the company in 2020 as Senior Director and was named as the Chief Operating Officer in 2021.

Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman and Developmental Licensee, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “In the last two years, we have embarked upon a significant transformation involving many changes in the business. Rajeev has demonstrated exceptionally visionary leadership, executional ability, and passion in driving the brand forward in our region. I am confident that in his expanded role Rajeev will continue to drive our company and build on the key brand attributes.”

Commenting on his appointment as the Managing Director, Rajeev said, “I am honoured and humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading and growing the brand in the region. Also, very excited about our long-term focus on delighting our customers by consistently providing feel-good delicious moments. I am confident, under the guidance of the chairman, we will accelerate our growth momentum, take the company, the team and the brand to greater heights.”

Rajeev is a graduate from Birla institute of Technology and a postgraduate from Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai. Before joining McDonald’s India North and East, Rajeev has worked at YHS, Coca- Cola, Marico, ITC & Aditya Birla Group in Route to market Operations, Business Transformation, Projects and Supply chain (Plan-source-make-deliver) roles in India, China and South East Asian geographies.

