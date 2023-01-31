Manu Kumar Jain moves on from Xiaomi
Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi, joined the company in 2014 as Country Manager and head of India business
The Global Vice President of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, has announced that he is moving on from the Chinese consumer electronics company after working there for nearly a decade.
Jain was among the first employees of the company, joining in 2014 as Country Manager and head of Xiaomi's India business. He rose through the ranks, holding several leadership positions within the company till he was named Global VP in 2017.
He shared a tweet to announce his move after nine long years with the company and said he is leaving at the right time when the company's leadership teams across the world are strong.
"I wish Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success," he wrote.
Change is the only constant in life!— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023
Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️
The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr
He also wrote about some of the proud moments at Xiaomi, especially when the company became the top smartphone brand in India without spending any ad monies. He also fondly recollected Ratan Tata's investment in the company; Modi government's Make in India initiative, which led to Xiaomi manufacturing 100% of its smartphones and TVs in India; and generating 50,000 jobs in the country by expanding the company's scale of operations.
Jain also served on the board of many companies such as KrazyBee, Hungama, ZestMoney and WorkIndia. Prior to joining Xiaomi, he was also the Co-Founder and Managing Director of online shopping platform Jabong.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
B4U appoints Alok Shrivastava to lead digital team
In his last stint at Shemaroo, Shrivastava was handling PNL for digital video platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:22 PM | 2 min read
B4U has appointed Alok Shrivastava to lead the digital team. He comes with 16 years of experience of working with companies like Idea Cellular, Tatasky, Saregama and Shemaroo with extensive experience in Digital Monetization. In his last stint at Shemaroo he was handling PNL for digital video platforms.
“As Business head digital, my first focus area is to ensure effective monetization of all the existing digital assets across different platforms followed by venturing into different other content categories with a sharp focus on ROI. I also strongly believe that, well defined processes and business intelligence are the prerequisites for scaling up any business. Therefore, this would be another key focus area,” said Shrivastava.
Mithilesh Champaneri who joins in as Chief People Officer and Head HR has 15 years of experience and most recently was with WPP.
"Human Resources will be a strategic partner to attain Organizational excellence by developing and inspiring the true potential of Company’s Human Capita & providing opportunities for growth, wellbeing & enrichment. We at B4U will also thrive to be certified with Great Place to Work” said Mithilesh.
COO Mandeep Singh said: “At B4U we are always excited to induct disruptive minds that help us drive relevant growth across levels and functions. As we pivot towards our next phase of growth in making B4U a stronger platform for our audiences, trade partners and internal cast members, I am thrilled to welcome Alok Srivastava who joins us as Head - Digital Monetization, Pawan Sharma who will be heading our Revenue function as Chief Revenue Officer and Mithilesh Champaneri who will be heading our Human Resource function as our Chief People Officer. Alok, Pawan and Mithilesh are tremendous professionals with rich domain expertise, strong leadership and people management skills. They will add significant value to our network in their respective roles that prepares the network in its next and robust growth phase. Wishing all of them great success at B4U.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vikas Agarwal named Co-Founder and CBO of Credit Fair
Before joining Credit Fair, Agarwal founded an SME-focused NBFC, SSA Finserv in 2019 and served as MD & CEO
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:02 PM | 2 min read
Credit Fair, a consumer lending fin-tech start-up, has appointed Vikas Agarwal as its Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this new role, he will lead the Supply of Capital initiatives including partnerships with Co-lending and Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs). In addition, he will also lead strategic alliances (fintech) and merchant relationship developments to accelerate the business growth for Credit Fair. Vikas will be closely working with Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair.
Before joining Credit Fair, Vikas founded a SME-focused NBFC, SSA Finserv in 2019 and served as MD & CEO. He also founded Shree Krishna Corporate Advisors LLP in 2010, where he advised over 300 SMEs on raising debt worth over Rs. 500 crs. A chartered accountant from ICAI, Agarwal started his career in 2009 with Ernst & Young (EY), India.
Vikas brings to the table over a decade of experience in the financial services sector, especially in business development, debt raise, project finance, working capital finance and advisory to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).
Welcoming Vikas, Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair said, “Vikas is joining us at an exciting phase of our journey, as we are witnessing a huge demand uptick for credit both at the business and consumer levels. With a proven combination of strategic thinking and strong execution capacity, he will help Credit Fair continue to deliver value to its customers and all the key stakeholders. He will be responsible for driving the operational excellence of the company, thus helping in achieving our mission of enabling Fair Finance for Every Indian!”
Commenting on his appointment, Vikas Agarwal, Cofounder and CBO, Credit Fair said, “I am excited to join Credit Fair and look forward to playing my role in effectively scaling up our credit delivery ecosystem across the country. I believe that the company is making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and small businesses by providing fair and accessible credit. I look forward to working with the team to introduce new-age innovations in financing and capture emerging opportunities such as green financing.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sreenivasan Jain moves on from NDTV
The senior journalist was associated with the network since 1995
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 28, 2023 11:29 AM | 2 min read
Senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain has announced his decision to move on from NDTV after close to three decades with the institution. The channel's Group Editor said that he will be stepping down through a Tweet earlier today: "Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later."
Jain has been working with NDTV since 1995. He anchors the weekly show Truth vs Hype on NDV 24x7. He was the network's Mumbai bureau chief from 2003-2008 and was briefly the Managing Editor of NDTV's business channel Profit. He has also authored op-ed columns for the Business Standard. He has not announced what his next career move will be.
Jain's tweet was followed by reactions by industry peers:
A big loss for the channel, All the best Vasu!— Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) January 28, 2023
तुम्हारा जान एक युग के अंत जैसा है मेरी जान❤️ कितना कितना शानदार काम किया यार वासु तुमने ..वो सब मिस किया जाएगा। मुझे एक ही अफ़सोस है कि जितना तुमने NDTV के लिए किया, उतना वापस नहीं मिला ..पर क्या ज़बर्दस्त पारी रही यार .. तुम्हारी नई इनिंग और धमाकेदार होगी .. लव यू ❤️— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) January 28, 2023
Best of luck Sreenivasan. One of the sanest and professional voices on Indian TV- you will be missed deeply by all those who value good journalism.— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 28, 2023
All the best Vasu...— Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) January 28, 2023
All the best, Vasu!— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 28, 2023
Best wishes Vasu sir.— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 28, 2023
Best wishes to you. Will miss your work on NDTV.— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) January 28, 2023
Jain's exit comes close on the heels of NDTV's acquisition by the Adani Group. Back in November 2022, Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, also stepped down. NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have also divested most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network, which is the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Škoda Auto India's Head of Marketing and Head of Sales resign
Top execs Tarun Jha and Ajay Raghuvanshi have reportedly stepped down
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 28, 2023 8:41 AM | 1 min read
Škoda Auto India's Head of Marketing Tarun Jha and Head of Sales (India) Ajay Raghuvanshi have reportedly moved on from the Czech auto company.
News reports say that Jha will be in office till February 17 and Raghuvanshi till March end of this year.
Reports also say that the company has communicated the news of the top executives' exits to its dealer partners.
Jha, who joined the company as DGM of Marketing, has been with Škoda since 2008. Raghuvanshi has previously worked for automakers like Nissan, Hyundai and Honda and joined the company in 2019.
This come at a time when Škoda has been seeing a series of top-level exits. The company reportedly posted its highest-ever sales in the calendar year 2022 and had also appointed a new brand director Petr Šolc. He took over from Zac Hollis who moved on to German carmaker Volkswagen.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Radio Mirchi CEO Prashant Pandey moves on
He will be joining the venture capital space
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 5:10 PM | 1 min read
CEO of Radio Mirchi Prashant Pandey has moved on. He will be joining the venture capital space, he shared.
Sharing the news, Pandey said, “And it’s a wrap! After 23 years, I’m leaving Mirchi….the most exciting brand and company in the World! I can’t thank my lovely team enough-and all who have worked here since the beginning. We’ve together created this awesomeness! I am eternally grateful to the visionary Vineet Jain and to my mentor and first boss Amba Preetham Parigi! Without them, none of this magic would have happened! I’m joining the venture capital space in a small way. I’m sure our paths will cross again.”
e4m had reported the development in October 2022. Then, ENIL had announced that Pandey will retire soon and Yatish Mehrishi will be joining the company back as the new CEO. Pandey will however continue as Managing Director.
“I would thank Prashant for his invaluable contributions to the company and building Brand Mirchi into a power brand over the last 22 years,” Vineet Jain Chairman of ENIL hasd said in a statement then.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Haldiram's appoints Harshit Gupta as Deputy Manager – Digital Marketing
He joins from RepIndia
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 5:15 PM | 2 min read
Haldiram's recently appointed Harshit Gupta as Deputy Manager – Digital Marketing to further strengthen its digital team. Reporting directly to Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, Harshit will be in charge of digital activities and carving the larger brand story across digital.
Harshit comes with over 7 years of work experience in the advertising industry and previously worked with RepIndia, an independent digital agency from Delhi, as Account Director – Client Strategy. He was responsible for Digital Strategy planning, Content & Influencer Management, and Audience Outreach for award-winning campaigns for various brands. In his past work experience, he has worked with reputed brands like Sleepwell, Kajaria, Canon, Amazon MiniTV, and various others from different industries.
On joining Haldiram’s, Harshit commented, “I am excited to join the brand. I am glad to bring a fresh digital perspective to the heritage brand. In my new role, I look forward to moving the needle by creating data-driven and insightful strategies that will help us drive sales and consumer engagement.”
Regarding Harshit’s appointment, Divya Batra, Head of Marketing at Haldiram’s, said, “We are delighted to welcome Harshit to Haldiram’s family. The company focuses on expanding its digital footprint in India and has appointed Harshit to do the same. He has diverse experience in leading Digital Strategy with consumer trends & insights and has rich experience in digital activations and audience outreach programs. We are confident that his expertise in Digital Innovation and vast knowledge of brand building through content & influencer management will help us to take Haldiram’s to newer heights and reach newer audiences.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CMS IT Services hires Sanjeev Singh as CEO and MD
Singh joins from Wipro Limited where he was Chief Operations Officer and a member of Wipro Executive Board
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 4:14 PM | 2 min read
CMS IT Services announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjeev Singh as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the company effective 16 January 2023.
Commenting on the appointment of Sanjeev Singh, Mathew Cyriac, Chairman of the Board said, “We are excited to welcome Sanjeev as the CEO & MD of CMS IT Services. Sanjeev has an exceptional leadership track record, strong exposure to Indian and Global markets, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long standing client relationships, and proven track record of driving transformation and turning around underperforming businesses. We believe that Sanjeev is the right person to lead CMS IT in its next phase of growth.”
Commenting on his appointment, Sanjeev Singh said, “I’m honoured to be invited to lead CMS IT Services, an extraordinary company with deep technology heritage built on strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Mathew, the Board, senior leadership and the highly talented employees of CMS IT to enter a new phase of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders, including customers and employees.”
Sanjeev will be based in Bangalore. Sanjeev joins CMS IT Services from Wipro Limited where he was Chief Operations Officer and a member of Wipro Executive Board. Till recently, he was a Member of CII Karnataka Council & Chairman of CII Karnataka CEO Forum. Before joining Wipro, Sanjeev was the CEO at Aegis Ltd for its India & Sri Lanka businesses, and did senior leadership stints at Mphasis and Genpact.
Sanjeev is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) and Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), where he was awarded the Gold Medal for academic excellence. He was recently awarded with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by his alma mater IIM-Kozhikode.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube