Manu Kumar Jain moves on from Xiaomi

Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi, joined the company in 2014 as Country Manager and head of India business

The Global Vice President of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, has announced that he is moving on from the Chinese consumer electronics company after working there for nearly a decade.

Jain was among the first employees of the company, joining in 2014 as Country Manager and head of Xiaomi's India business. He rose through the ranks, holding several leadership positions within the company till he was named Global VP in 2017.

He shared a tweet to announce his move after nine long years with the company and said he is leaving at the right time when the company's leadership teams across the world are strong.

"I wish Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success," he wrote.

Change is the only constant in life!



Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️



The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023

He also wrote about some of the proud moments at Xiaomi, especially when the company became the top smartphone brand in India without spending any ad monies. He also fondly recollected Ratan Tata's investment in the company; Modi government's Make in India initiative, which led to Xiaomi manufacturing 100% of its smartphones and TVs in India; and generating 50,000 jobs in the country by expanding the company's scale of operations.

Jain also served on the board of many companies such as KrazyBee, Hungama, ZestMoney and WorkIndia. Prior to joining Xiaomi, he was also the Co-Founder and Managing Director of online shopping platform Jabong.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)