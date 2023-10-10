Manu Kumar Jain joins G42 as CEO

Manu Kumar Jain has joined AI tech company G42 as the CEO. Jain was earlier the global vice president at Xiaomi.
Making the announcement on social media, Jain said, “"I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI company, to kickstart a new AI business in India. Together, we will innovate, disrupt, and drive forward the frontiers of artificial intelligence. AI is transforming our lives and industries, and its potential is limitless. There is a great opportunity to harness this power and make a significant impact on India's tech landscape."
Thrilled to share my next professional journey!
After building the largest smartphone company and one of the biggest fashion e-commerce companies in India, I am embarking on a new and exciting adventure.
I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI… https://t.co/4AhfgF0x0v— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 9, 2023
Kumar moved on from Xiaomi in January this year after working there for nearly a decade.
Ashish Pandey moves on from Disney Star after 15 years
Pandey was the Director of Distribution, Film Studios
By Sonam Saini | Oct 7, 2023 5:21 PM | 1 min read
Rochelle Pinto is Head of Editorial Content for Vogue India
Pinto joins Vogue from Tweak India, where she was the Founding Editor of the digital company
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 4:47 PM | 2 min read
Condé Nast today named Rochelle Pinto as Head of Editorial Content for Vogue India. In this role, she will be responsible for overseeing the vision and content across all platforms for the brand in India. Pinto joins Vogue from Tweak India, where she was the Founding Editor of the digital company launched by Twinkle Khanna. She will begin her new role on October 23rd and will be based in Mumbai.
From Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director, Vogue: "Rochelle is such a talented writer and editor and she knows how fashion and culture intersect in India as well as anyone. She's a digital thinker through and through, who brings tremendous energy to her work, and is lots of fun to be around too! She’s a great leader, and the natural choice for this role.
From Leslie Sun, APAC Editorial Director, Vogue: “Rochelle has a tremendous amount of experience working across platforms. She’s also a passionate editor with a comprehensive knowledge of the Indian market. I’m excited to work with her and look forward to seeing her grow the title and reach new audiences."
From Rochelle Pinto: "When I first walked into the Vogue office over a decade ago, I was amazed by the creative energy, spirit of collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence that dominated its culture. Those were lessons I carried with me into every new role, and I'm humbled by the opportunity to return to where it all began as Head Of Editorial Content. Through Vogue India, I hope to champion new talent, reflect the zeitgeist and celebrate the spirit of this uniquely diverse country. This is a chance to build an impactful and inclusive media brand across platforms, the kind I would have loved to see when I was growing up. It's a responsibility I do not take lightly."
Wavemaker India appoints Sairam Ranganathan as Chief Digital Officer
Ranganathan has been an integral part of GroupM India since 2004
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:05 PM | 3 min read
Wavemaker India today announced the appointment of Sairam Ranganathan as Chief Digital Officer. In his new role, Sairam or Sai as he is fondly called, will strengthen digital capabilities and lead the newly formed team Wavemaker NorthStar. In his new role, Sai will continue to report into Vishal Jacob (Chief Transformation Officer at Wavemaker India).
As the head of Wavemaker NorthStar, Sai will work with clients to drive business outcomes. Team Wavemaker NorthStar will bring in the right experts across platforms, commerce, analytics & tech to orchestrate data-led solutions that yield business results. In addition he will also be responsible for accelerating growth in digital services, integrate and align the digital initiatives across business units for clients.
Sai has been an integral part of GroupM India since 2004. He has worked across multiple categories which include Telecom, FMCG, Consumer durables, Ecommerce, Retail, Lifestyle, Jewellery, Tourism, Technology, BFSI, Media & Entertainment. In the last few years, Sai has played a national role working with multiple teams to build and strengthen digital capabilities for Wavemaker.
Commenting on Sai’s elevation, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia said, “At Wavemaker we are constantly evolving and adapting to help our clients grow by enabling better business solutions, build robust data-led experiences and positively provoke growth for them and for us. Sai brings in wealth of expertise and knowledge to deliver innovative customer initiatives across business domains, with a perfect balance of people management skills. I am confident that Sai is best placed to drive the digital-first agenda for us and our partners”.
“At Wavemaker our emphasis has always been to push the boundaries on our capabilities and provide our clients with an unmatched advantage through our services. In his new role Sai will consolidate and grow capabilities on digital media and lead a team called Wavemaker NorthStar that will help clients deliver business outcomes through data driven solutions. Given Sai's passion, resilience, and commitment there could be no better person to lead this team and take our solutions to the next level”, expressed Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation Officer at Wavemaker India.
A big Star Wars fan, Sai has also co-authored two books on digital marketing in India – The Curious Digital Marketer and The Curious Digital Marketer 2.0.
Talking about his new role, Sairam Ranganathan shared, “My journey at GroupM has been incredibly thrilling and enriching. In these last 20 years I have grown significantly in my professional as well as personal life. I am grateful to Wavemaker for this exciting opportunity and I look forward to leading Wavemaker NorthStar as I start a new chapter in my growth journey to make Wavemaker an even more desirable partner for our clients.”
Atul Sinha elevated to COO of CaratLane
Sinha has been with CaratLane since June 2015
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
CaratLane, a Tanishq partnership, has named Atul Sinha as the Chief Operating Ofﬁcer (COO).
Sinha has been with CaratLane since June 2015 after commencing his career at Hindustan Unilever Limited.
Adding to this Mr Avnish Anand, CEO said “As an experienced Sales and Marketing leader, he’s been integral to CaratLane’s leadership. He’s played a crucial role in the company's growth and expansion over the past 8+ years, contributing to the transformation from 5 stores to an impressive 245 stores and a revenue increase from 140 Crores to 2100 Crores. I extend my heartfelt wishes for his success and all the best as he embarks on his new role.”
Sinha will assume responsibility for the P&L operations of CaratLane India, focusing on driving growth and efﬁciency.
Janhavi Vyas named Head-Marketing, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery
She has been with the network for nearly 6 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 7:10 PM | 1 min read
Janhavi Vyas has been elevated as Head of Marketing, South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery.
She has been with the network for nearly 6 years.
Prior to this, she was Associate Director Marketing Communications for two years.
Before Discovery, she was with Sony TV and earlier with Zee Network.
Alex Lubar elevated to Global CEO of DDB Worldwide
Glen Lomas becomes Global President and Chief Operating Officer
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:25 PM | 3 min read
Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren today announced the elevation of Alex Lubar as Global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Lubar succeeds current Global CEO Marty O’Halloran who will continue as Chairman. In addition, Glen Lomas currently CEO, DDB EMEA, based in London, becomes Global President and Chief Operating Officer in partnership with Alex.
“We are pleased to announce these changes as DDB has reclaimed its title of being one of the top creative agencies in the world, including 2023 Cannes Network of the Year,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. “Marty’s dedication to DDB has made him an integral part of the network’s culture and operations, and we thank him for his strong leadership during the past four years as CEO. With extensive global leadership credentials within the industry, we are confident that Alex, supported by Glen, will continue to elevate the network and build upon its legacy of creative excellence.”
Lubar was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of DDB Worldwide last October 2022, following ten years at McCann. He held several regional leadership roles during the course of his time there including President, McCann North America, head of McCann’s Asia Pacific region, and CEO of McCann London.
Said Lubar about his new role, “Since its inception, DDB has unlocked the power of human emotion to make millions of different people change how they behave, feel, and transact with brands and businesses around the world. We believe that creativity, in all its modern forms, has the power to profoundly transform our clients’ businesses. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Bill Bernbach’s legacy into the future with such a talented global staff and leadership team who all share the same vision.”
Lomas has unparalleled international client experience at DDB having been CEO of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, DDB’s largest region and with the network since 1995. Based in London, he is responsible for the EMEA region and has built successful client teams across geographies while creating an environment where creativity and effectiveness flourish across the network.
Said Lomas about his appointment: “It has always been a privilege to work at DDB and it is a great honor to take on this role. DDB has always been where brilliant, unpretentious people turn up each day to apply their creativity to solving problems. The problems and solutions change, but that culture doesn't. I love what this network is capable of when it comes together, as demonstrated this year at Cannes, and Alex and I are here to ensure that spirit continues and the network keeps evolving to attract the most ambitious talent and clients."
O’Halloran has been a leader within the DDB network for close to four decades and took over the role of Global CEO in 2020. Under his leadership, DDB won 2023 Network of the Year at Cannes, Network of the Year for the past 3 years at D&AD, and Network of the Year at Effie US and Latina.
“It has been my honor to lead DDB over the past 4 years,” said O’Halloran. “The talent across our regions is incredible and together we’ve been able to produce work that has achieved transformative results for our clients and has been awarded as some of the best creativity in the world. As part of this orchestrated succession plan, there is no doubt in my mind Alex will continue to lead the DDB network to new heights. I look forward to working in a Chairman’s capacity with Alex and Glen as they partner in leading the way forward with their global leadership team.”
Honasa Consumer appoints Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President For offline business
In his last role, Nishchay Bahl was the Chief Business Officer (Offline) for Good Glam group
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read
Honasa Consumer Limited, owner of brand Mamaearth, has appointed Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President – Offline Business for Honasa Consumer Ltd. In his new capacity, Nishchay will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and build a comprehensive offline network strategy for the brands, namely, Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Bblunt.
An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad & St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Nishchay comes with over [15] years of leadership experience managing cross functional teams in various [P&L roles in the FMCG domain across channels (GT, MT, eComm) with functional expertise in Sales, Key Account Management, Digital Marketing, Customer & Shopper Marketing and Brand Management across some of the leading CPG companies in India like Britannia & Reckitt. In his last role, Nishchay was the Chief Business Officer (Offline) for Good Glam group.
Commenting on this crucial onboarding, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said, “Honasa Consumer has emerged as the fastest growing BPC with an omnichannel approach. Nishchay is joining us at a very exciting time. As we gear up to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence, Nishchay, with his experience across established FMCG brands will be instrumental in realizing our vision to make Honasa brands accessible to consumers where they want to buy us. We welcome him to the team and are confident that under his leadership, the offline business will reach even greater heights and achieve bigger milestones.”
In accepting the position, Nishchay Bahl said, “I am extremely enthused to lead Honasa Consumers’ vision of building consumer brands driven by a purpose. Mamaearth, the flagship brand has established itself amongst the Indian consumer and the acceptance of the brand offline has been inspiring. I look forward to being part of the brands growth trajectory to many more milestones.”
Nishchay will be based out of the Gurgaon office.
