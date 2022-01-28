Liqvd Asia names Anish Varghese as Chief Creative Officer

In this role, Varghese will be responsible for accelerating creative businesses as well as champion creativity within and beyond the company

Liqvd Asia today announced the appointment of Anish Varghese as its Chief Creative Officer. In this role, Anish Varghese will be responsible for accelerating Liqvd Asia’s creative businesses as well as champion creativity within and beyond the company, fostering a culture that delivers extraordinary work to Liqvd Asia’s clients.

Anish has over 22 years of experience in advertising and building narratives for new-age digital advertising. He has worked with brands such as Visa, KIA, Reebok, National Geographic, Royal Challenge, Captain Morgan, BIRA, CEAT, Marks & Spencer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, SKORE, Toyota, ICICI Bank, Acer, etc. He was the mentor and practice lead for the Creativity, Innovation Wing - NowLab & Films Division - Orange Candy for Dentsu Isobar. He played an instrumental role in the growth story and portfolio building for Dentsu Isobar & Interactive Avenues (IPG Group).

Speaking on his appointment, Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, said, “Anish will be a fabulous asset to Liqvd Asia, and we are excited that he is joining us. He comes with a reputation for creating successful and famous campaigns for brands across different sectors; he brings a unique combination of global and regional experience and craft. He has the energy to mentor, create and lead. I have no doubt he will inspire the best in our people. I am really looking forward to working with him.”

On joining Liqvd Asia, Anish Varghese said, “My whole career has been driven by the aim of transforming agencies and building a complete culture of creativity. I have always been part of a creative system that yields results and firmly believes in ideation that solves problems. I am looking forward to working with the bright and young team here at Liqvd Asia and motivating the client to build incredible stories with experience and modern creativity.”

