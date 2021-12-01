Licious names Prashant Verma as Chief Revenue Officer

Licious announced the appointment of Prashant Verma as Chief Revenue Officer. The country’s largest tech-first D2C fresh meats and seafood brand will focus on amplifying growth and profitability as it enters the next phase of evolution.

A seasoned leader for digital-first businesses, Prashant brings 15+ years of rich experience across growth, brand building, strategy, marketing and sales, across diverse sectors including e-commerce, consumer internet, FMCG and financial services. His mandate at Licious entails P&L ownership, category management, brand, product development, platform growth and new city expansion.

Prior to joining Licious, Prashant led marketing and growth at Grofers, where he drove e-commerce adoption and the brand’s 20x growth over four years. He loves building fearless teams that challenge the status quo, break boundaries, and achieve moon-shot goals.

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and NSIT Delhi, Prashant has led brand strategy for Lowe Lintas and Leo Burnett across multiple sectors such as consumer internet (Freecharge), FMCG (Unilever - foods, oral care and desserts) and financial services (Axis Bank). He began his career with ICICI Bank and Avaya.

Commenting on Licious’ latest leadership hire, Abhay Hanjura & Vivek Gupta, Co-Founders, Licious, said, “We are at a point in our journey where we are not building Licious, instead Licious is building us. Hence, hiring domain leaders and industry experts is an integral part of our growth strategy. Prashant’s inspiring professional journey and first-hand experience with digital growth will help us unlock the next level of opportunities for the animal protein sector, particularly in the current scenario where the D2C market is at an inflection point. We look forward to Prashant continuing to champion the category transformation and set new benchmarks for now and the future. We are thrilled to welcome him onboard!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)