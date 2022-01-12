Licious appoints Vakul Agarwal as Vice President - Growth

Licious has announced the appointment of Vakul Agarwal as Vice President, Growth. Agarwal will be spearheading all efforts towards driving growth for Licious across all channels as it enters a post-unicorn era. His appointment comes on the heels of other key strategic additions to the Licious leadership team.

Agarwal brings in more than 10 years of experience of creating superlative customer experience, having worked in diverse sectors including e-commerce, consumer internet and technology. At Licious, he will be instrumental in fuelling the company’s customer-obsession mantra through a winning marketing and product strategy. This includes spearheading agile initiatives, building for the future and prudent risk-management.

In his last role at Grofers (now Blinkit), he wore multiple hats in his 6.5+ years stint from leading the digital marketing team to building the industry’s biggest property ‘GOBD’ to leading product teams to eventually leading overall growth for the business.

Prior to Grofers (now Blinkit), Agarwal was a consultant with McKinsey & Company and American Express. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay.

Commenting on Licious’ latest leadership hire, Naveen Neerlaje, Head-HR, Licious, said, “We are very excited to welcome Vakul to the Licious team. As a young and agile company, we are always looking for capable leaders who can unlock the next level of marketing & drive growth for us. Vakul comes with proven expertise in digital-first businesses & can fine tune the Licious strategy to not only suit the new normal but create a playbook that can be used to accelerate growth as the company expands both its geographical presence and product portfolio.”

On his appointment, Agarwal said, “Licious presents the rare opportunity of not only building a brand but defining a category that holds so much promise. The Indian meats and seafood industry is a $40bn opportunity. This, when coupled with the vast & varied Indian D2C landscape presents us with an unparalleled opportunity to disrupt & create benchmarks for the industry to follow. I am excited & looking forward to working with the team to continue building India’s most loved meat brand & co-create future-ready solutions for a sector that is in need of strategic interventions.”

