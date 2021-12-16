Licious appoints Sanket Venkatesh Prabhu as VP– Research & Development

D2C fresh meat and seafood brand Licious has announced the appointment of Sanket Venkatesh Prabhu as the Vice President – Research & Development (R&D).

“Driven by the purpose of adding value across the three dimensions of People, Planet and Profit through sustainable innovations, Sanket will manage and direct the R&D operations at Licious to capitalize on potential new products,” the company said.

Sanket has 18+ years of experience in the food industry, working with global organizations, such as Agritechnology, Novozymes and Doehler, across diverse verticals, including Research & Innovation, Development & Application and Techno-Commercial functions. His areas of expertise entail food & nutrition, meat science & technology, bakery, beverages, plant-based & single cell proteins, dairy, reaction flavours & functional foods, they added.

Commenting on the new appointment, Joe Manavalan, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Licious, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sanket on board. In the sixth year of operations, Licious has scaled new heights and the hiring has kept pace with our growth. Sanket’s professional expertise and experience of having lived, worked and travelled extensively across Europe, Asia and Australia will help enhance our product development efforts, as we continue to deliver high-quality and superior animal protein products to our growing clientele across the country.”

Sanket Venkatesh Prabhu, VP – R&D, Licious, stated, “I’m excited to join Licious, the first Indian Unicorn to deliver a delightful meat buying experience in a primarily unorganised and fragmented industry. This is a great opportunity for me to work in a vibrant culture, interact with new functions and teams, and to step out of my comfort zone. I look forward to a remarkable journey of new learning and adventures, as we regionalize customer-specific products through ‘renovation’ and ‘innovation’.”

