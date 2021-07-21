Licious appoints Himanshu Verma as Chief Product and Technology Officer

D2C fresh meat and seafood brand Licious has announced the appointment of Himanshu Verma as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO).

An industry veteran with over two decades of experience, Himanshu’s last assignment was with Amazon, where he served as Director of Product & Engineering. Prior to that, Himanshu has served as CTO at Yatra.com, one of the largest online travel companies in India. During his 25-year-long career, Himanshu had leadership stints with leading technology companies such as Flipkart, Yahoo!, and Oracle, to name a few.

Commenting on the new appointment Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious, said, “We are happy to have Himanshu on board with us. As Licious embarks on the next phase of growth, we are confident that his rich experience in building technology for transforming the supply chain and enhancing customer experience will help us chart a new path to success. We look forward to working with Himanshu to continue raising the bar as a market and category leader in the evolving protein-based food space.”

Himanshu Verma, CPTO, Licious, said, “I am delighted to join Licious at this point in its growth journey. It is not just a category leader, but also a category creator and presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to reimagine a large industry using technology as a driver. As a customer-centric and value-driven organization, Licious is in a great position to deeply impact the large protein-based food industry via technology in years to come and I am excited to be part of this inspiring story.”

Roopa Kumar, COO & Founder, Purple Quarter, a bespoke technology search firm that facilitated the appointment, added, “Licious’ mandate to Purple Quarter was very clear - an experienced and dynamic tech visionary to steer their valued offerings in tandem with their rapid scale. We are beyond thrilled to have played a part in this perfect match between Licious and Himanshu..”

Since its inception in 2015, Licious has been building technology to resolve customer pain points related to quality, hygiene, freshness, and convenience. The brand has adopted 100% traceable and sustainable sourcing practices, creating quality benchmarks for the industry. Built on the farm-to-fork business model, Licious controls the entire supply chain, powered by stringent cold chain control to maintain the quality and freshness of products from the time of procurement, processing and storage until the time it reaches the end consumer.

Licious is the first meat and seafood brand from India to be certified with FSSC22000, one of the highest food safety certifications in the world. The brand has a strong presence across 14 Indian markets, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Puducherry, Vizag, Vijayawada and Kolkata. The 3500+ employee strong company is touted among the fastest growing consumer brands in India.

