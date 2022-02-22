Lenskart onboards Madhur Acharya as Vice President-Ecommerce

Prior to this, Acharya was with Wow Skin Science as Vice President-Marketing

Madhur Acharya has joined Lenskart as Vice President-Ecommerce. Prior to this, Acharya was Wow Skin Science as vice president of marketing. He moved on from the personal care brand last week after a 3-year stint.

Acharya announced the move in a LinkedIn post saying,"Super stoked to announce my next stint as I join,Lenskart.com the brand that revolutionized the eyewear category in India". He also thanked the Lenskart team for the smooth onboarding and warm welcome.

"Elated to join this community of change-makers as I look forward to building and taking the brand's vision to various marketplaces in India & International. Special thanks to India's favourite Shark Peyush Bansal for this opportunity and not just inspiring me and millions of India’s youth, but also actively helping them achieve their dreams", Acharya added.

Acharya has over 12+ years of experience in building D2C brands in India. During his career, has worked with iEntergizer, Justdial, Forest Essentials, Cobrapost, Postergully and FREECULTR.

