Lenovo appoints Chandrika Jain as Marketing Director, India

Lenovo, the global technology company, has appointed Chandrika Jain as Marketing Director, India, Lenovo PCSD, effective March 1, 2022. Based in Bengaluru, she will lead the marketing function across the consumer, commercial, tablets, and solutions & services portfolios. She will also be responsible for the overall corporate Lenovo brand in India, including areas such as innovation, workplace, and ESG (environment, social, and governance). Chandrika has more than 22 years of experience in multiple sectors, and currently manages Lenovo’s Worldwide Marketing Hub in India.

Chandrika has worked with Lenovo in various marketing roles for more than a decade. Previously in her roles at various advertising agencies, she worked for technology clients such as Dell, as well as clients in the consumer sector like Himalaya, Carbon (diamond jewelry), and Unilever. She has also worked with PSI for an USAID funded campaign to raise HIV awareness, and at ING bank.

Commenting on Chandrika’s appointment, Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, “Chandrika’s previous experiences in leading large, global teams and delivering innovative, brand-building campaigns with the customer at the centre of it all, will readily accelerate our mission to strengthen Lenovo’s reputation as a trusted global brand. I am delighted to welcome her in this new role at Lenovo, where she’ll lead the marketing initiatives across businesses and look forward to have her an enriching experience at Lenovo.”

Bhaskar Choudhuri, Executive Director, Marketing, Lenovo Asia Pacific, said, “Lenovo is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will take us beyond our current position as a global #1 in PCs, and establish the company as a comprehensive leader in technology solutions and services. India is a crucial market in spearheading this transition, and Chandrika is the right person to make the change a reality for the Lenovo brand in India. In her current role she pioneered the first-ever global brand campaign, and she has demonstrated her business and marketing acumen in driving global campaigns for Lenovo’s consumer laptop brands, Yoga and Legion. I have full confidence that her experience will help bring Lenovo innovation to India, and further our vision of Smarter Technology for All.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)