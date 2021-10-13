Koo ropes in Star Sports' Gaurav Khetan as VP — Business

Home-grown microblogging platform Koo, which has over 10 million users, has appointed Gaurav Khetan as Vice President — Business. As per his updated LinkedIn profile, Khetan joined Koo in September. Prior to joining Koo, Khetan worked with Star Sports as Vice President, Rights Acquisitions & Strategy, Star Sports.



Koo had recently raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global along with participation from existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator. IIFL and Mirae Assets had also come on board as new investors with this round.



Khetan handled diverse portfolios in his nine-year stint at Star Sports. Prior to being the VP, Rights Acquisitions & Strategy, he was Product Head — Emerging Sports, driving programming for Football, Badminton, Hockey & Others.



He has also served as Marketing Head — Kabaddi (Pro Kabaddi league and Kabaddi World Cup). Prior to that, he was Lead — Programming Strategy for all Star Sports channels. He started off as Lead — Sports Consumer Insights at Star Sports.



Before Star Sports, Khetan had a four-year stint as a business consultant with PwC, working on CXO suite projects across industry sectors.

