Kohinoor Group appoints Raghu Iyer as Director Residential Sales

Pune-based real estate company Kohinoor Group has announced the appointment of Raghu Iyer as the Director Residential Sales. His responsibilities include governing, achieving and sustaining growth and profitability. Along with building verticals and businesses bottom up to deliver scale for Kohinoor Group. He will also be responsible for the development of key growth sales strategies and action plans for the growth of residential segment.

Commenting on the appointment Raghu Iyer said, “I am extremely happy and excited to be part of Kohinoor family. The company has all necessary ingredients to grow and scale up in current market scenario considering its good will amongst customers and Sada Sukhi Raho vision. I am looking forward to a long, successful and fruitful journey.”

Earlier, Iyer was associated with Godrej Properties Ltd. as Vertical Sales Head.

Iyer is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Mumbai University and holds an Executive Program in Sales & Marketing from IIM Kolkata.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)