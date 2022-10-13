Kinnect appoints Varun J Bansal as AVP Media

Kinnect has appointed Varun J Bansal as Associate Vice President, Media, to handle its Delhi operations.

He will be based in Delhi and report to Mihir Palan, Vice President, Media at Kinnect.

With over 14 years of experience in integrated media planning and strategizing, Bansal has worked with brands like Nestle, GSK, Pernod Ricard India, Snapdeal, Gaana.com, ITC hotels and Uber. His last stint was with Wavemaker as Business Director.

Talking about the appointment, Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect said, “Post-COVID 19, we see more brands transitioning to digital transformation. We, as media partners, are constantly striving towards bringing in meaningful business outcomes with measurable targets, and that’s where Varun steps in. His experience and portfolio perfectly fit our integrated business and complement our data-driven philosophy. Happy to onboard him, especially to lead our Delhi media operations and wish him all the success.”

About his new role, Bansal said, “Kinnect’s reputation precedes itself. The organisation is at the forefront of all media skills in a highly competitive sector. All of this is supported by an inspiring leadership team, of which I'm proud to be a member. By developing cutting-edge solutions for client and agency business objectives, I am excited to use this chance to elevate further and enrich the current media function.”

