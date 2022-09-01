Karan Shroff quits Unacademy

Karan Shroff, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer at Unacademy, has decided to move on. His next professional move is not yet known

Announcing his decision to quit, Shroff in a LinkedIn post wrote, “I will be hanging my boots at Unacademy. Over 3 years of memories, tons of awards , A great team that taught me a lot and a journey that I will always cherish.”

“I would like to thank everyone that helped in this chapter of life and I’m extremely grateful to everyone in the industry for their support in helping make #Unacademy the brand it is today. On that note I will be moving on from Unacademy and onto the next . :),” he wrote.

Talking about Shroff's decision to move on, Gaurav Munjal, CEO & Co-Founder, Unacademy, said “After over three years of building the Unacademy brand, Karan Shroff, Partner and CMO of Unacademy, has decided to move on. We thank Karan immensely for his contributions towards building Unacademy into one of the most Iconic brands of India. He will transition out of his role after six months at Unacademy. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours.”

Shroff joined the company in 2019 as Vice President of Marketing. Prior to Unacademy, he led brand marketing at Xiaomi India.

