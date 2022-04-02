Kansai Nerolac Paints elevates Anuj Jain as Managing Director

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) has elevated Anuj Jain as Managing Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. He succeeds H M Bharuka, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints who has been spearheading the company for the last 21 years.

In his tenure spanning over 30 years at Kansai Nerolac Paints, Anuj Jain has worked in various capacities and played a pivotal role in driving growth organically and inorganically along with business excellence. Mr. Jain commenced his journey with Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. in 1990 as a management trainee. He worked with the decorative sales function covering various markets in the North and South regions of India. Being recognized for his noteworthy contribution and expertise in marketing, he rose the ranks to take over as Vice-President, Decorative Marketing & Sales in 2003. Subsequently, he was promoted to Director, Decorative for Kansai Nerolac Paints in 2010. He has been serving as Executive Director in charge of the Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing, Technical & Human Resources functions since 2018.

Commenting on his appointment Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd said “I express my heartful gratitude to the Board and Kansai Paints Japan for entrusting me with this enormous responsibility and for their unstinted support, rendered during my tenure as the Executive Director. I look forward to strengthening the company’s position and taking it to greater heights with the support of our Nerolac family. The focus on innovations to grow our business is in sync with our plans to establish Nerolac as a ‘Paint+’ brand. Backed by our principal Kansai Paints Japan and the technological prowess we have built in India, we will continue to provide superior, sustainable solutions to our customers.”

