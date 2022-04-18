Sanofi India appoints Rodolfo Hrosz as Managing Director

Sanofi India Limited (SIL) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Rodolfo Hrosz as the Company’s new Managing Director with effect from 1 st June 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. He will transition from being Sanofi’s General Manager, Consumer Healthcare business in Brazil to his new role in India as soon as the applicable regulatory approvals are in place.

Rodolpho joined Sanofi as General Manager of the Consumer Healthcare business in Brazil in 2017 and has successfully led the organization through several transformative stages, right from the business unit’s inception to it becoming a top growth contributor and a digital-acceleration reference point within the Sanofi Group.

Rodolfo brings with him a wealth of rich experience from commercial, marketing, and general management roles across several multinational companies. Prior to joining Sanofi, he has worked with Pfizer, LVMH, Heineken and Procter & Gamble in USA and in Brazil.

Increasingly, companies are appreciating the value brought through diversity and inclusion. With Rodolfo at the helm as Sanofi India’s new Managing Director, the Company is geared to mobilize energies, increase agility, and face the new challenges of our industry. His diverse global experiences, particularly in key emerging markets, are assets that will hugely benefit the Company’s development.

Aditya Narayan Chairman of the Board, Sanofi India Limited “We are delighted to have Rodolfo Hrosz join Sanofi India as its Managing Director and look forward to his leading the team in the further development of the Company. His wide experience and diverse skills make him eminently suitable for this role and we wish him all the very best for every success in his new assignment.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)