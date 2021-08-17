Jyotiswarup Raiturkar appointed as Chief Technology Officer, Angel Broking

Raiturkar's two decades of technology leadership experience will add value to the company's future expansion plans in financial services

As Angel Broking seeks to make bigger strides in the FinTech space, it has appointed Jyotiswarup Raiturkar as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jyotiswarup’s appointment has come at a time when Angel Broking has rebranded itself as Angel One, an umbrella brand that addresses all financial needs ranging from broking services to mutual funds, insurance, loans, etc.

Designated to lead the technology development and engineering teams at the company, Jyotiswarup’s two decades of technology leadership experience in creating high-volume B2C products and product transformations will add value to Angel Broking’s future expansion plans in financial services.

He joins the Angel Broking team following a very successful stint at Walmart Labs', where he was instrumental in modernising the e-commerce platform for their global market‘ and their next-gen hyper-personalized apps. Prior to Walmart, Jyotiswarup held various senior tech leadership positions at Mint (Intuit’s money managing app); and Goibibo. He has in the past, also worked at Microsoft on the Windows platform and Samsung on the multimedia framework.

Jyotiswarup has served as Chief Architect at Walmart Labs’ and Goibibo and Director Engineering at 8KPC and has nurtured several cross-geographical teams and fostered a culture of engineering excellence as a capable leader and mentor.

Jyotiswarup has a Master's degree in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago, following a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from NIT, Nagpur.

