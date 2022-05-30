Jubilant FoodWorks names Sameer Khetarpal as CEO & Managing Director

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL) has announced the appointment of Sameer Khetarpal as CEO & Managing Director and key managerial personnel of the company, effective September 05, 2022. Khetarpal will succeed Pratik Pota.

Khetarpal has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year career in sectors like e-commerce and management consulting, and joins Jubilant from Amazon.

Prior to Amazon, he served as a Partner at McKinsey and Company.

Speaking on the appointment, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, “We are now a multi-country, multi-brand company with deep investments in technology. We are looking to further our investments across our portfolio of brands to become a food tech powerhouse. Sameer, with his strengths in building digital first businesses in related spaces will provide the necessary leadership to our business. He is a strong, dynamic and values-driven leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent high-quality performance in tough consumer businesses. The Board warmly welcomes Sameer to the role and wishes him every success.”

On his appointment, Khetarpal said, “As India’s largest food service company, JFL is uniquely poised to scale non-linearly across multiple businesses and geographies. The company has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving customers with exemplary standards. I am honoured to join Jubilant FoodWorks and look forward to working closely with the Jubilant team, to serve millions of customers by building businesses driven by technology and operations excellence.”

