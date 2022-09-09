Jacob Mathew resigns from News 24

Mathew had been associated with News 24 as Vice President since January 2022

Senior journalist Jacob Mathew resigned from News 24 on September 3, 2022.

Mathew had been associated with News 24 as Vice President since January 2022. This was Jacob Mathew’s second innings with News 24.

As Vice President Jacob Mathew had authority to monitor satellite channels, digital platforms and BAG Network’s training institute ISOMES. In this short span, Mathew organised some important conclaves for the network.

Mathew is known for his administrative skills. In nearly three decades of his career, he has been associated with some of the most important International and national media houses like CNN-IBN, Reuters, India TV, News 24, ANI etc.

The reason behind Jacob Mathew’s resignation is yet to be affirmed.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)