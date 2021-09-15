iTV Network ropes in Anuraag Muskaan as anchor

As part of its plans to bolster its coverage of primetime news, iTV Network has announced appointment of Anuraag Muskaan as an anchor.

Anuraag is an iTV alumnus. In his new stint, Anuraag will be hosting a ‘multi- format’ primetime news show - ‘Jaagte Raho’. The motto of the show is to capture and transmit fresh news updates regularly in the fields ranging from current affairs to politics. The primetime show is slated to be broadcast on India News for 60 minutes and will be aired from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

“Anuraag is set to add a distinct flavour to the show with his unique style. Considering his affinity amongst the Indian viewers, India news primetime show is set to enthral one and all. The show will also explore all aspects of the major stories of the day along with various segments viz. speed news, positive news, social media integration and interviews which will add more depth to the coverage. The show has been specially packaged to accommodate the diversified interests of the Indian viewers. At iTV network, apart from hard factual news, we strive to bring the most novel and innovative content for our viewers,” the network said.

With a career spread over two decades, Anuraag has worked with established names in the media domain such as Jain TV, ETV Urdu, Sahara Samay, Star News, Rajya Sabha TV, India TV, India News and most recently at ABP News as a prime time anchor where he hosted his signature show ‘Ghanti Bajao’.

Commenting on his appointment, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of iTV Network, said, “Anuraag is a remarkable talent and his history of creative ingenuity and fluency will move iTV network in promising new directions that connect directly with what our viewers are seeking. I am thrilled to welcome him to the brand and extremely excited to be introducing his new primetime show which has been specially curated, keeping in mind the viewers’ needs and concerns.”

“I'm incredibly honored to be joining the team at iTV network. I look forward to working with the talented editors and reporters to define what's next for iTV network. The network has such a rich history, and I'm excited to be a part of its future," Anuraag said.

Apart from India News channel, the show will be aired on the network’s all social media channels and major OTT platforms - Zee5, Dailyhunt, JioTV, Shemaroo, Mzaalo, Watcho, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatasky, Vodafone Play and MX Player.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)