Ipsos India ropes in Chhavi Bhargava as Senior Consultant

Ipsos India has roped in Chhavi Bhargava in a Senior Consulting Leadership Role, effective Sept. 1st, 2022. She reports to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.



She will work closely with Rinku Patnaik, MD-Research in leveraging opportunities with clients.



Bhargava’s remit will broadly include strategizing and forging strong client engagements with CMI (Consumer & Market Insights) and CXOs to identify and grow opportunities across their repertoire of brands and services.



Commenting on the senior level hiring, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "It is our constant endeavour to provide our clients with the best of knowledge and research experience, to enable them to achieve the market leading position. Bhargava’s research acumen and vast experience will reinforce our client delivery."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)