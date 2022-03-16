Ipsos India elevates Krishnendu Dutta as Group Service Line Leader

This is part of Ipsos India’s revamp of the leadership team

Ipsos India has announced a host of management changes in the leadership team.

Detailing the changes Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said, ”The pandemic is almost behind us, and we are entering an era of exciting opportunities. Our clients, across industry verticals, are gearing up for a rebound, pursuing their own aggressive strategies for growth and they look at us to partner them in their growth journey. At the same time, Ben Page, Ipsos Global CEO has included India in Ipsos’ top priority markets for 2022. Keeping in mind client as well as internal expectations, we have reinforced and revamped the Leadership Team with the announcement of top management changes, effective immediately. This sets the tone for the growth path to 2025.”

Krishnendu Dutta is being elevated as Group Service Line Leader, Innovation, MSU and Strategy3, Ipsos India. In this role, he will support our pan India, client-facing teams and lead strategic client conversations in areas of innovation, foundational consumer as well as shopper understanding and research-based advisory.

Rinku Patnaik will take on a new role as Managing Director, Research, Ipsos India. She will lead our select businesses in North & South India.

Geeta Lobo will take on a new role as Chief Client Officer (CCO), Ipsos India. In this role, Geeta will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, and will be tasked with deepening our business relationship with key Clients.

Ashwini Sirsikar is being elevated to Group Service Line (GSL) Leader, Ipsos UU (qualitative research) and SIA (Social Intelligence Analytics).

Geetika Singh, Executive Director, Ipsos UU (Mumbai) has been elevated to the role of Country Service Line Leader, UU (qualitative research), Ipsos India.

Maitreyi Mangrati, Executive Director, Ipsos UU (Qualitative Research, Delhi) will now take up the additional charge of the Country Service Line Leader, Social Intelligence Analytics (SIA).

“There is a clear need to integrate survey data with social data to provide a 360-degree perspective to Clients. Sirsikar, Singh & Mangrati will be tasked with connecting these two data streams more,” added Adarkar.

