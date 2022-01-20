IPG Mediabrands elevates Lynn Lewis to Global Chief Marketing Officer

IPG Mediabrands has elevated Lynn Lewis to Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Formerly the US CEO of global network agency UM, Lewis will retain her role as the agency’s Global CMO while taking on the position of Mediabrands Global CMO, where she will lead all marketing efforts for Mediabrands. Lewis will report to Daryl Lee, Global CEO of Mediabrands.



“Lynn is an icon and a role model in our business,” said Lee. “She is a talented marketer who is deeply connected to the positive forces of change in our industry. As Mediabrands looks to amplify the power of media to do good in the world, Lynn will be a critical leader in making our voices heard even louder on behalf of our clients, and the communities they serve.”



As IPG Mediabrands CMO, Lewis will define, align, and activate Mediabrands’ marketing activities around the world including key initiatives around media responsibility, DE&I, and sustainability in media. She will be responsible for working across all brands, regions, and capabilities to ensure that Mediabrands delivers on its purpose to be the most progressive media and marketing solutions company in the world.



“It is an exciting and critical time for media, with our clients looking for best-in-class partnership to navigate an increasingly complex marketplace to grow their businesses,” said Lewis. "I’m invigorated by the opportunity to work closely with Daryl and the entire Mediabrands leadership team to help shape the network’s next chapter.”



Under Lewis, UM’s revenue and profitability have grown exponentially, winning clients such as Levi’s Strauss & Co., CVS/Aetna, EJ Gallo, Enterprise Holdings, and Storck USA. Lewis launched several core agency capabilities including its growing Shopper Practice, a pillar of UM’s Futureproof foundation to unlock growth opportunities through data-driven solutions for clients.



Lewis has also made significant contributions to UM’s culture, overseeing the launches of its Diversity, Equity & Belonging (DEB) Council and its CSR arm, Better World.