Infectious Advertising ropes in Vinu V Krishna as Creative Head

Infectious Advertising, an integrated independent agency has roped in Vinu V Krishna as Creative Head with immediate effect. Before this Vinu was the Creative Director at Nicheminds, Bengaluru.

Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Director & Co-Founder, Infectious Advertising commented, "The hiring of Vinu would easily be one of the most long-drawn recruitments in the history of advertising. We interviewed him in a pub in Bangalore in 2018 and told him we liked him, and he joined Infectious in 2022! (Note to self: No more job interviews in pubs! ). But as they say - it's better late than never. It took a pandemic and WFH to finally get a top Bangalore writer to join us. Vinu is a fine writer, a total charmer and a bonafide rockstar (he plays the drums). I'm sure he will rock it here at Infectious."

Vinu V Krishna, Creative Head, Infectious Advertising added, "Infectious has a legacy of doing cutting-edge work in the digital space since its inception. And the culture nurtured by Ramanuj and Nisha is conducive to do clutter-breaking work. Infectious is a place where creativity, technology and data all come together to solve real business problems."

With over 15 years of experience as a Copywriter, Vinu has worked extensively on print and digital for brands like The Week, Federal Bank, Google, Yahoo!, Manorama Group and GMR, just to name a few. He has worked with leading ad agencies like JWT, DDB and 1pointsize and has won major awards at AdStars and Big Bang Awards - Bangalore Advertising Club.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)